Macedonia
Missionary
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, at 144 Hope McClure Road, Jackson, will celebrate its Usher Board’s anniversary at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, has Saturday mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday mass at 9 a.m. Religious education will resume at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 11 following the 9 a.m. mass.
The church will host a Blue Mass, celebrating uniformed first responders, at 9 a.m. Sept. 8.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy is daily at 3 p.m. Eucharistic adoration is Fridays from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., except for the first Fridays, when it is 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Reconciliation is the second and fourth Saturday from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Anointing of the sick is the second weekend of the month following masses.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, at 492 Shiloh Road, Jenkinsburg, will celebrate homecoming at 1 p.m. Aug. 11. The guest speaker will be Pastor Tracey Bridges of South River Baptist Church of Jackson. A revival will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13, with Pastor Lionel Wilson of Bethlehem Baptist Church as the guest speaker Aug. 12 and Pastor Ronald K. Adams of Achaia Missionary Baptist Church of Griffin the guest speaker Aug. 13.
Friendship Baptist
Friendship Baptist Church, at 363 Samuel Johnson Drive, Jackson, will celebrate Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Aug. 11. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Tonja Meadows. Call 770-775-0315.
Church on the Rock
The Church on the Rock, at 334 Burg Road, Jenkinsburg, will host a homecoming service Aug. 18. Singing and praise will begin at 11:30 a.m., and preaching will begin at 12:15 p.m. A covered-dish meal and gospel singing will follow the service.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, located at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Chain Breakers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.