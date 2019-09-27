Liberty Baptist
Liberty Baptist Church, at 3043 High Falls Road, Jackson, will host a fall revival at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-4 with Pastor Steve Arrowwood leading the services.
Liberty Baptist Church will be having a gospel singing Oct. 11 featuring the award-winning southern gospel group The Dixie Echos. The singing will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Seating is a first-come, first-served basis. A love offering will taken. Parking will be available across from the church and handicapped parking will be at the church.
St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, will host a blessing of the animals at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 on the church grounds. Butts Mutts will bring animals for adoption, and the Knights of Columbus will be cooking chicken from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Oct. 6, the church will participate in Life Chain, a pro-life event, at the Veterans Memorial Park in Jackson from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The Knights' breakfast will follow the 9 a.m. mass.
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church has Saturday mass at 5 p.m. and Sunday mass at 9 a.m.
Religious education is held at 10:20 a.m. following the 9 a.m. mass.
Anyone interested in becoming Catholic should contact the church office at 770-775-4162 about classes or visit stmaryjackson.org.
Jackson Presbyterian
Jackson Presbyterian Church, at 240 North Oak St., Jackson, will observe World Communion Oct. 6, which celebrates oneness in Christ. This day is a gift of the Presbyterian Church to the larger church. Observed on the first Sunday in October each year, this day calls the church to remember Jesus’ prayer, “that they may all be one as You, Father, are in Me and I am in You,” (John 17:21a).
Tuesday night adult Bible study beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 will be Andy Stanley’s “The Bible for Grown-Ups.” In this four-part DVD series, Stanley introduces a new way to approach the Bible. Tuesday nights begin with a light evening meal at 6 p.m., followed by youth and adult Bible studies at 7 p.m. Adults are currently studying Joan Gray’s “Guide to Forty Days of Prayer.”
Jackson Presbyterian Church’s current sermon series, by the Rev. Becky Baker, is “The Church at its Best.” Baker describes the joy of living God’s love, living like second-chance folks, living prayerfully and laughing often.
Rock Creek
The Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, at 2051 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla, will be hosting its annual Pre-Church 157 Anniversary Carnival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. The event will include activities such as carnival rides, a game truck, laser tag, pony rides, moonwalks, various booths and food. Register for this free-admission event on Eventbrite.
For more information, contact the church’s administration office at 770-775-4453 on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. or visit www.rockcreekmbcinc.org.
Jackson UMC
Jackson United Methodist Church, at 409 E. Third St., Jackson, will host its annual youth yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19.
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 8. The public is invited.
The annual Chancel Choir Cantata will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
East Juliette Baptist
East Juliette Baptist Church, at 183 J.H. Aldridge Drive, Juliette, will host a Raise the Roof Fest from 11 am. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19. The event will include an auction from 2 to 3 p.m., gospel singers, food and games. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, located at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.