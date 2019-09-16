Jackson UMC
Homecoming Sunday at Jackson United Methodist Church, 409 E. Third St., Jackson, will be Sept. 22 with Will Zant preaching. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the traditional service.
The annual youth yard sale will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19.
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 8. The public is invited.
The annual Chancel Choir Cantata will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
East Juliette Baptist
East Juliette Baptist Church, at 183 J.H. Aldridge Drive, Juliette, will host a Raise the Roof Fest from 11 am. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19. The event will include an auction from 2 to 3 p.m., gospel singers, food and games. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, located at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.