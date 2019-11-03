First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, at 1227 W. Third St., Jackson, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. The event will include more than 40 vendors with arts, crafts and gifts. Santa will also be there. Drawings will be held throughout the day for door prizes. Lunch and a silent auction will be available. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit global missions.
Stark UMC
The Men's Club of Stark United Methodist Church, at 1097 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson, will hold a chicken stew sale Nov. 9. Reservations are recommended. The cost is $25 per gallon. Call Jackie Wooten at 770-775-5966.
Gospel Truth Mission
Gospel Truth Mission Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 1009 E. Third St., Jackson, will hold a “Hope for Jackson” revival from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10-13, and Nov. 15 and 16. There will be free food and door prizes.
Jackson Presbyterian
Jackson Presbyterian Church, at 240 North Oak St., Jackson, will hold Tuesday night adult Bible study beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 on Andy Stanley’s “The Bible for Grown-Ups.” In this four-part DVD series, Stanley introduces a new way to approach the Bible. Tuesday nights begin with a light evening meal at 6 p.m., followed by youth and adult Bible studies at 7 p.m. Adults are currently studying Joan Gray’s “Guide to Forty Days of Prayer.”
Jackson Presbyterian Church’s current sermon series, by the Rev. Becky Baker, is “The Church at its Best.” Baker describes the joy of living God’s love, living like second-chance folks, living prayerfully and laughing often.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, at 144 Hope McClure Road, Jackson, will host a deacons appreciation at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 honoring all of its deacons. The chairpersons are Brenda Head, Parlie Jefferson and Pearl Taylor.
Jackson UMC
Jackson United Methodist Church, at 409 E. Third St., Jackson, will host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 8. The public is invited.
The annual Chancel Choir Cantata will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, has Vigil Mass Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
Religious education is held at 10:20 a.m. following the 9 a.m. Mass. Middle through high school students are welcome to Youth Group on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. following the 6:30 p.m. Mass.
The church will be having Coffee and Conversation on Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Anyone interested in becoming Catholic should contact the church office about OCIA classes.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy is daily at 3 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration is Fridays 10:45-11:45 a.m., but on the first Friday 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Reconciliation is the second and fourth Saturday from 4-4:45 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays 11-11:45 a.m.
Anointing of the sick is the second weekend of the month following Masses.
Holy Day of Obligation Masses are usually held at noon and 7 p.m. Check the Bulletin for changes.
Visit www.stmaryjackson.org.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.