St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, will participate in the Knights of Columbus' Fifth Sunday Rosary after the 9 a.m mass Sept. 29.
The church will host a blessing of the animals at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 on the church grounds. Butts Mutts will bring animals for adoption, and the Knights of Columbus will be cooking chicken from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Oct. 6, the church will participate in Life Chain, a pro-life event, at the Veterans Memorial Park in Jackson from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The Knights' breakfast will follow the 9 a.m. mass.
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church has Saturday mass at 5 p.m. and Sunday mass at 9 a.m.
Religious education is held at 10:20 a.m. following the 9 a.m. mass.
Anyone interested in becoming Catholic should contact the church office at 770-775-4162 about classes or visit stmaryjackson.org.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, at 557 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Flovilla, will host its inaugural Men of the Bible program at 2 p.m. Sept. 29. The theme is “Men with a Purpose.” The guest speakers will be deacons from seven different churches.
Rock Creek
The Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, at 2051 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla, will be hosting its annual Pre-Church 157 Anniversary Carnival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. The event will include activities such as carnival rides, a game truck, laser tag, pony rides, moonwalks, various booths and food. Register for this free-admission event on Eventbrite.
For more information, contact the church’s administration office at 770-775-4453 on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. or visit www.rockcreekmbcinc.org.
Jackson UMC
Jackson United Methodist Church, at 409 E. Third St., Jackson, will host its annual youth yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19.
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 8. The public is invited.
The annual Chancel Choir Cantata will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
East Juliette Baptist
East Juliette Baptist Church, at 183 J.H. Aldridge Drive, Juliette, will host a Raise the Roof Fest from 11 am. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19. The event will include an auction from 2 to 3 p.m., gospel singers, food and games. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, located at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.