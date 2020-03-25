Jackson United
Methodist Church
The church is currently implementing a new senior ministry program called The Been Theres for ages 60 and older. The group will meet at the church on the fourth Thursday of each month beginning at 11:30 a.m., with lunch followed by a program. Anyone interested should contact Nancy Lee at 470-278-4571 or sonya at the church office. Once you are signed up, information about the program will be sent to you via email. The first get-together is March 26.
Jackson UMC Sunday worship times are 8:30 a.m., AM WJGA 92.1 radio service; 8:45 a.m., Harvest or modern service; and 11 a.m., traditional service.
The church will hold a community Easter egg hunt and dinner at JUMC on April 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
The Remnant will be the guest singers at 6 p.m. on March 21. Join the church for a night of singing and fellowship. Refreshments will be served after the singing. For more information, call Brenda Crowe at 478-972-0730. Liberty Baptist Church is located at 3042 High Falls Road, Jackson.
Jackson Presbyterian Church
Jackson Presbyterian Church, 240 N. Oak St., has Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. members meet and greet with coffee and pastry prior to the worship service.
The church hosts Adult Bible Study and Youth Program Tuesdays at 6 p.m. A light dinner is included. The Adult Bible Study series is entitled “Messy People: Life Lessons from Imperfect Biblical Heroes,” with Rev. Jennifer Cowart.
In preparation for the Season of Lent, congregational members will have a daily study guide of Prayers of Biblical Hope entitled “Seek God for the City 2020” by Way Makers Ministry.
St. Mary, Mother of God
The church has Vigil mass Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sunday mass at 9 a.m.
Religious education is held at 10:20 a.m. following the 9 a.m. mass. Middle through high school students are welcome to Youth Group on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. following the 6:30 mass.
The church hosts Coffee and Conversation on Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Anyone interested in becoming Catholic should contact the church office about OCIA classes.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy is daily at 3 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration is Fridays from 10:45-11:45 a.m., but on the first Friday from 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Reconciliation is the second and fourth Saturday from 4-4:45 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays 11-11:45 a.m.
Anointing of the sick is the second weekend of the month following masses.
Holy Day of Obligation masses are usually held at noon and 7 p.m. Check the bulletin for changes.
Visit www.stmaryjackson.org.
Macedonia Baptist
Macedonia Baptist Church has Bible study for all ages each Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10:30.
Wednesday night supper is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Reservations are appreciated. Awana for children, LINK for youth, adult choir practice and adult Bible study are from 6:45 to 8 p.m.
For more information, call the church office at 770-775-7958 or visit mbcjackson.org.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 and one at 11. On Thursdays at 7 p.m. the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.
