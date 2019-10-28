Butts County on Saturday celebrated the season with the annual Fall Festival on the square in Jackson.
Hosted by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Butts County Fall Festival brings dozens of vendors and scores of visitors to the town square.
In addition to arts and crafts, attendees can partake in food and entertainment.
The Jackson High School NJROTC color guard presented the colors to step off a parade of youth athletes and their teams from the Butts County Department of Leisure Services.
Dancers from T&K Studios took to the street to perform several routines.
In all, there were more than 75 vendors on hand for the day, including local businesses, civic groups and political campaigns.