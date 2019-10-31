The Central Georgia EMC Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant to United in Faith Christian Ministries. The organization will use the funds to provide nourishment and encouragement to those in need over the holiday season.
"We want to thank Central Georgia EMC’s Operation Round Up participants, and we truly appreciate their partnership,” said United in Faith Christian Ministries CFO Stephanie Williams. “This grant will assist us in making a difference in the lives of those who need food and non-perishable items in the Butts County and Henry County areas."
Central Georgia EMC Membership Corporation customers who participate in the Operation Round Up program voluntarily elect to have their electric bills rounded up to the next dollar. The donated amount averages about 50 cents per month for each participating customer. The Central Georgia EMC Foundation Board of Directors then distributes the funds to qualifying charities in the CGEMC community.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC’s 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.