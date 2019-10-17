102319_JPA_EMC_Donation1.jpg

Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, Central Georgia EMC President/CEO George L. Weaver, CGEMC Associate Vice President of Operations Support and Butts County Chamber of Commerce board member Blake Holmes, President of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Tim Broyles, Development Authority of Butts County Executive Director Bob White, Butts County Development Authority board member Roger McDaniel, Development Authority of Butts County Chairman Bryan Bush, CGEMC Senior Vice President of Distribution Services and Development Authority of Butts County board member John Harkness, Butts County School System Director of Human Resources and Federal Programs Kameren Todd and CGEMC board member and Development Authority Board of Directors member Arthur White Jr.

 Special Photo

Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. President/CEO George Weaver and Board Member Arthur White Jr. recently presented the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Butts County, and the Butts County Board of Education with checks totaling $32,700 to go toward community enrichment programs. 

Central Georgia EMC presented 22 checks this month — totaling $257,770 — to area chambers of commerce, industrial development authorities and school boards throughout the service territory.

These funds come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with CGEMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for customer-owners of Central Georgia EMC for a specific year after financial obligations have been met. Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC for the purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the 14-county EMC service area.