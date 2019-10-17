Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. President/CEO George Weaver and Board Member Arthur White Jr. recently presented the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Butts County, and the Butts County Board of Education with checks totaling $32,700 to go toward community enrichment programs.
Central Georgia EMC presented 22 checks this month — totaling $257,770 — to area chambers of commerce, industrial development authorities and school boards throughout the service territory.
These funds come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with CGEMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for customer-owners of Central Georgia EMC for a specific year after financial obligations have been met. Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC for the purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the 14-county EMC service area.