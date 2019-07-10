People of faith from all over the U.S. will be pouring into Butts County this week for the 129th annual Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting.
The event offers prayer, testimony from missionaries and worship services under an array of tabernacles, all in a natural setting.
The camp meeting will be held July 11-21 at the campground at 1518 Ga. Highway 42, Flovilla. Each day will begin with a prayer meeting at the main tabernacle followed by breakfast in the cafeteria, which also serves lunch and dinner.
Every year, meetings for multiple age groups are held at tabernacles all over the campground. There are several daily services.
Guest speakers and missionaries this year include evangelists Chris Bounds, Timothy Tennent and Dave Ward, and Bible teacher Joe Dongell.
For more information, visit indianspringscampmeeting.org.