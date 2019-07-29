Butts County Department of Leisure Services summer day campers enjoyed indoor and outdoor games on Thursday during a visit from the Game Truck.
During an afternoon program, campers were able to take turns playing console-style video games inside an air-conditioned trailer outfitted with several video game stations. Campers also got to play laser tag and have water pistol fights.
The Department of Leisure Services summer day camp is open during the Butts County School System’s summer break and wraps up nine weeks of activities this week, as school resumes Aug. 5.
Throughout the summer, campers have gone on a number of field trips to attractions throughout the area.
Each week of camp costs $75. A $10 deposit per week reserves a space. Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.bcdls.org or call 770-775-8228.