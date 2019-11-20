The Butts County Board of Education recently recognized the local winners of the School Bus Safety Poster Contest.
The contest is sponsored each year by the Georgia Association of Pupil Transportation, in conjunction with the state Department of Education. There are multiple divisions in each grade level. Local winners are submitted to the DOE, where state winners are selected
The theme of the contest was "Red Lights Mean Stop."
Winning Division 1 in Butts County, for grades kindergarten through second, was Daughtry Elementary School second-grader Griffin Mullis.
The Butts County Division 2 winner, for those in third through fifth grade, was Daughtry Elementary fifth-grader Mia Le.
Neal Patel, a seventh-grader at Henderson Middle School, won in the middle school division, Division 3.
Madison Bailey, a fifth-grader at Daughtry Elementary, won in Division 4.
The district winners were recognized during the Board of Education's Nov. 12 meeting.