One hundred local senior citizens were treated to a Thanksgiving luncheon thanks to the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club and the Butts County Department of Leisure Services Senior Citizens Center.
The luncheon was held Nov. 26 at the Butts County Community Center gym, with Rotary Club members serving turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and other Thanksgiving favorites. Senior Center Site Manager Chrissy Crabtree said 100 local seniors were registered to attend the annual event.
"It's wonderful to be able to see that there are community organizations that are supportive of the senior center," Site Manager Chrissy Crabtree said. "It helps us feel more connected to the community and also know that people are paying attention to the needs of seniors, so it does mean a lot."
The senior center’s own Music in Motion group gave a special performance of "I Can Only Imagine" and "Withholding Nothing," and Rotarian Gordon Respess provided musical entertainment with an acoustic guitar and popular songs.
"It's another one of our great social gatherings," Crabtree said. "A lot of our folks here today are very frequently at the senior center and some we haven't seen a lot because they've been ill. It's just a really special time to be able to gather together with everybody."
Lee Williams, the Rotary Club president, said the luncheon is one of the highlights of the year for Rotary members and a long-standing tradition.
"We really look forward to feeding the seniors for Thanksgiving, where we're able to come together and really be able to see what we're truly thankful for and grateful for, and to be able to provide an occasion and celebration for them," Williams said.