A group of Butts County senior citizens has brought home multiple medals from the Georgia Golden Olympics.
The games were held Sept. 25-Oct. 3 in Warner Robins. Sixteen Butts County Senior Center members participated with the sponsorship help of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club.
Their events included Wii bowling, horseshoe toss, basketball free throw, pickle ball and 5K road race.
Johnnie Sylvain won silver in the 5k road race, 100-meter track and 50-meter track events, according to Butts County Senior Center Site Manager Chrissy Crabtree.
In Wii bowling, Butts County had seven gold medalists: Mary Walker, Rosemary Greenhowe, Willie George Mayfield, Lois Mayo, Deborah Head, Cathy Qualls and Willie Tolen.
Winning silver medals in Wii bowling were Patricia McDonald and Marian Varner. Diana Young won a bronze in Wii bowling.
"I had a great time," Mayo said, adding she has a Wii bowling system at home on which to practice. "I enjoyed" participating in the Golden Olympics, she said. "I'm going again next year."
Butts County had two gold medalists in women's horseshoe toss: Cathy Qualls and Mattie Head.
In basketball free throw, winning gold for Butts County were: Marian Varner, Gwender Daniels, Veleta LaPrade, Willie George Mayfield and Mattie Head. Rosemary Greenhowe won bronze, and Josephine Smith and Diana Young also competed.
Winning gold in pickle ball singles was Veleta LaPrade.
For Varner, it was her second year in a row competing at the games.
"I'm ready for next year," she said.
It was Diana Young's first Golden Olympics. She said she wants to compete in more events next year. "I loved it," she said. "I'll be going again next year."
Deborah Head has been competing for four years in Wii bowling. "I enjoyed every minute of it," she said.
Mattie Bell Head has a gold medal in horseshoes from this year to add to the gold she won last year in basketball toss.
For Willie George Mayfield, the competition is a social event. He has competed for the past several years in multiple events.
"I like being around people and meeting people from all over," he said. "We just want to thank Ms. Chrissy for letting us go and taking us from place to place."