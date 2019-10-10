The Butts County School Nutrition Program has once again been recognized with a Golden Radish Award.
The award was presented Sept. 17 by the Georgia Organics organization.
The Golden Radish Awards honor school districts for best practices in farm-to-school programs. Nicole James, director of School Nutrition, accepted the award at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Butts County school board honored James and the school nutrition program for the accomplishment during its Oct. 1 meeting.
It is at least the third year in a row the Butts County School Nutrition Program has received the award.