101619_JPA_Golden_Radish1
Buy Now

Butts County School Nutrition Director Nicole James is recognized by Superintendent Todd Simpson and the school board during the Butts County Board of Education's meeting Oct. 1. 

 Staff Photo: Michael Davis

The Butts County School Nutrition Program has once again been recognized with a Golden Radish Award. 

The award was presented Sept. 17 by the Georgia Organics organization.

The Golden Radish Awards honor school districts for best practices in farm-to-school programs. Nicole James, director of School Nutrition, accepted the award at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Butts County school board honored James and the school nutrition program for the accomplishment during its Oct. 1 meeting. 

It is at least the third year in a row the Butts County School Nutrition Program has received the award. 

Tags

Advertisement