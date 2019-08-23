Butts County District 4 Board of Education member Clifford Marshall recently hosted a back-to-school bash, distributing free school supplies at the Ingles grocery store.
Marshall, in partnership with Ingles Market, provided more than 300 school supplies to students and parents in the Butts County School System community during the Aug. 11 event.
"School supplies help to ensure that students are well equipped for a successful school year," Marshall said.
Supplies included books, calculators, composition tablets, paper, rulers, scissors and writing instruments.