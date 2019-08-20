The Butts County Board of Education recognized one of its school nurses for receiving a stop state award over the summer.
Henderson Middle School nurse Sandy Jones was named the LPN of the Year by the Georgia Association of School Nurses.
The honor came June 11 during the group’s annual conference on Jekyll Island.
“Mrs. Sandy is not only a talented, skilled and caring nurse for our children and staff, but she is also a loyal teammate to our school system and community,” former Butts County School Superintendent Robert “Buddy” Costley said in a June statement. “As a father myself, I know firsthand how much she takes care of our children, and it makes me proud that the state realizes the level of talent we have right here in Butts County.”
During the Aug. 13 school board meeting, Jones was presented a certificate by interim superintendent Todd Simpson.