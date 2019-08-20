The Butts County Board of Education last week honored the system’s award-winning nutrition director, Nicole James.
James, who served as the Georgia School Nutrition Association’s president for 2018-19, was presented the national School Nutrition Association’s President’s Award of Achievement during its annual conference July 14-16 in St. Louis, Mo.
The award “recognizes the commitment and dedication individuals who act as state president make to SNA, school nutrition and the children SNA members serve every day,” the association said.
James has worked in school nutrition for 22 years, beginning her career as a school nutrition substitute. She worked as a nutrition manager at Taylor Street Middle School for five years, seven years as supervisor of four cafeteria operations in the Lamar County School System and later was appointed school nutrition director for the five-school district in Butts County.
She has also received numerous awards, including the 1999 SNA Most Eager to Learn Award and the 2002 Excellence Award in Culinary Arts. She placed second in the running for the 2003 Louise Sublet Award and won it the next year. James was also named the 2015 Nutrition Director of the Year.