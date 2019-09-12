Butts County paraprofessional educator Angela Bradford was the recipient of the September Extra Mile Award from the Butts County School System.
Bradford works at the New Beginnings Academy, the system's alternative program.
The award was presented during the Sept. 10 Board of Education meeting by Chairman Millard Daniel.
"In her third year at the NBA, she is a vital component of the program. Ms. Bradford has a heart for children and is constantly brainstorming ideas to ensure their success with daily routines and academic and behavioral incentives," New Beginnings Academy Principal Derek VanderVen wrote in a nomination letter. "She is always quick to volunteer and takes initiative when tasks are presented and problems need to be solved. She is able to relate to our students and build positive relationships that allow her to celebrate their successes and offer empathy and guidance through their failures.
"She is cheerful every morning, greets everyone with a smile and never seems to be in a bad mood. Ms. Bradford's daily contributions truly allow us to continue to offer a new beginning to our students."