Barry Mitchell and his partners Sam the "turtle-ronaut" and Hyena the "chicken-ronaut" performed July 23 at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library.
Mitchell played games and performed magic tricks that kept the audience entertained as part of the Summer Reading Program. He taught audience members about the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing, which was the inspiration for this year’s Summer Reading Program theme of space.
Sam the turtle and Hyena the chicken were also brought out to help Mitchell with the show.
The kids got to assist in magic tricks and games.
The Summer Reading Program is held each Tuesday at the library, at 436 E. College St., Jackson. The final program of the season is set for July 30, when the Bright Star Touring Theatre brings "Once Upon a Time" at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A theater workshop for older children will be held at 6 p.m.