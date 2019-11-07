The Butts County Flower Show has announced the winners in its contest held last month during the Butts County Fair, Oct. 22-26.
Dottie McMichael received the Design Excellence Award in Division II, Section A, Class 1-2, "Shake, Rattle and Roll.”
Emma Chapman received the Design of Distinction Award in Division II, Section A, Class 3-4, “Itsy Bitsy, Teenie Weenie” Miniatures.
Dianna Robinson won Best Container Grown Award in Division I, Horticulture Section F-G, Class 13-17, “All Shook Up."
Edith Heath received the Best Specimen in Show Award in Division I Horticulture, “Twist and Shout” Section A-E, Classes 1-12.