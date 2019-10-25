The 2019 Butts County Fall Festival, hosted by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday on the square in Jackson.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature a variety of arts and crafts vendors, entertainment and food vendors.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, over 75 vendors have registered to participate.
The festival will also include children's activities and a parade of youth athletes.
To share your photos of the event, of yourself and of your friends and family, use #JacksonFallFestival on social media and your pics could be used in our coverage in print and online.
So grab your smartphone on your way to the festival, and perhaps an umbrella, as forecasters are calling for around a 50% chance of showers with a high of 76 degrees and low of 62.
