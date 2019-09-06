The Butts County Chamber of Commerce's newest member is Sun Nails.
The business, at 791 Ga. Highway 36 E., suite B, was welcomed during a Sept. 5 ribbon-cutting event.
Butts County Chamber of Commerce board member Cindy J. Murray described the salon as a full-service shop. It is owned by Kevin and Vanna Gagne. Murray said Vanna Gagne was previously employed at another salon in Jackson, but the couple took the opportunity to buy Sun Nails when it went up for sale.
The Gagnes said they've been in operation at Sun Nails about three weeks.
"On behalf of the Chamber, we welcome you to the community and wish you the best of luck," Murray said.
Sun Nails offers manicures, pedicures, gels and acrylics, as well as waxing and eyelash services.
The salon can be reached at 770-775-7022.