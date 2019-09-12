The Butts County Chamber of Commerce's newest member is the Just Peachy Boutique, a mobile and online clothing and accessory retailer.
Owner Pam Moss said Just Peachy started as an online clothing outlet and expanded offer clothing sales at small private parties.
While looking for an enclosed trailer to permanently house her inventory, she said she found a converted 25-foot school bus that has been transformed into her mobile boutique.
Moss' son Craig Moss remodeled the inside of the bus. Her daughter Ashley Pope helps manage the boutique.
"We go to festivals and events with the bus. All the clothes are in the bus and you can try them on in the bus," Moss said. "We have a fitting room in there."
Just Peachy offers a range of women's apparel and accessories, including tops, leggings, dresses and plus-size items.
"We can take it anywhere," Pam Moss said. "We just need an invitation."
For more information, call 770-841-4394 or visit Facebook.com/JustPeachyBoutiques.