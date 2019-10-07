The Butts County Chamber of Commerce helped Tim Broyles and his employees celebrate the one-year anniversary of the opening of his State Farm office on the Jackson square.
The Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting event Oct. 3 to mark the occasion. Broyles said the office moved to its location at 34 Oak St. one year ago to the day, after about a year of renovation work.
"We had to demo out everything to the back," Broyles said. "So it's got totally new heating and air, a new roof, and a front facade."
He added the renovation work also included two conference rooms and two bathrooms, one with a shower. There is also new paint on the front and back of the building and rear landscaping in the alleyway behind the building.
"It's completely done, front to back," Broyles said.
Tim Broyles State Farm has eight full-time employees and several part-time employees, some of whom work from home on occasion and from the office. He said the building more than doubled the agency's square footage over its previous location on Third Street at Harkness Street.
The agency opened in 2010 in Butts County.
Broyles said he will open a second office in the Eatonton area on Feb. 1.
He said moving to the Jackson square has been beneficial.
"We love Jackson, so this has allowed us to be more a part of the central part of what's going on," Broyles said. "We've got Quotes for Good going as well, so each month we try to give back to different charities or organizations."
Quotes for Good is a campaign in which the agency makes a donation to a different organization for every quote it provides to potential customers. He said the agency is also able to leverage matching grants to eligible organizations.
"We've got multiple avenues of being able to give back to the community," he said.