The Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts is sponsoring "An Evening of Southern Fiction" featuring William W. "Will" Garland at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library.
Garland will be reading a selection of his short stories which have appeared in numerous academic and literary journals including The Tulane Review, Real South Magazine and The Dead Mule School of Southern Literature.
Doyle Renolds, author of "Three Apache Arrows," will also share a reading from one of his most recent works.
Garland holds an MFA in creative writing from the University of South Carolina where he was editor of Yemassee, the school’s literary magazine.
Currently, Garland teaches literature at The John Cooper School in Woodlands, Texas. He is the son of Byrd and Tyler Garland of Jackson.
The council will also welcome two young writers from Jackson High School to share selections from pieces for which they have won awards.
There will be no admission fee, but Garland and Renolds are asking that attendees consider donating to the Hawkes Library remodeling project.
The Jackson-Butts County Public Library is located at 436 E. College St. For more information, call 770-757-2806