Lenny and Mable of the Bright Star Theatre brought the stories of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk to life July 30 at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library with dancing, singing and quick costume changes.
The performance was part of the Summer Reading Program and closed out the 2019 schedule. The program, which kicked off May 28, included three events each Tuesday at the library throughout the summer. Performances included magic shows, animal encounters and lessons on STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and math.
After the July 30 performance, Sheriff Gary Long brought the Polar Patrol ice cream van to the library so the kids could enjoy a sweet treat. The sheriff's office also provided a donation to the library to help fund the Summer Reading Program.