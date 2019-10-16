The city of Jackson has announced that retired Brig. Gen. Stewart Rodeheaver will be the keynote speaker at the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at the city’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Rodeheaver served in the U.S. Army for 38 years. His tours included Central America, North Africa and the Middle East, including a three-year command tour of Task Force Lightning where he commanded all U.S. and Coalition forces in southern Iraq. While in Iraq he commanded 50% of the city of Baghdad and all of southern Iraq, including the Triangle of Death and the Syrian border. The general has been awarded the Legion of Merit Medal five times, Bronze Star with “V” device, Meritorious Service Medal five times, Army Commendation Medal seven times and numerous other awards.
Dr. Sohmer McKibben, assistant principal of Jackson High School, will perform her rendition of the national anthem at the ceremony. The dedication prayer will be led by local veteran Byrd Garland, and colors will be presented by the Jackson High School Naval JROTC.
Kelly McCord will read the names on the casualty wall, and program participants will include the JHS NJROTC and the National Guard under the leadership of Chief Warrant Officer John Hodges. The program will end with taps.