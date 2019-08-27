Selling a car privately rather than trading it in can easily bring in 15% more money, and one way to increase your profit is to post great photographs.
You don't have to be Ansel Adams or invest in professional-grade equipment to take a great shot. The most basic tip to take a decent photo for a car sale ad is to think about what you're trying to portray, take a good look through the viewfinder and try and present clear, informational photos.
If you have a good camera and are adept at using it, by all means do. Otherwise the camera on your smartphone is entirely capable of taking a very nice photo.
Use the HDR (high dynamic range) setting, which is a common feature on both Apple and Android phones. HDR helps if lighting conditions are not perfect.
It works like this: The camera takes three photos, overexposing one and underexposing another, along with one in the middle. Then it automatically blends them together into one really nice looking photo.
The best photos are often taken during the "golden hour," about an hour after the sun rises or an hour before it sets. This ideal lighting produces warm, dimensional images.
Not possible? No worries. Just be sure to avoid the high noon sun. Bright direct sunlight can blast your car into overexposure.
Pro tip: Wait until the evening and position the car so one corner of the nose is facing the sun.
The car should be the star, so avoid objects in the background that can distract such as light poles, other vehicles or your kid's bike.
Don't stand too far away so you get a tiny picture of a car in a huge parking lot. Bend down a little because a lower angle gives a more dramatic appearance. Fill the frame with what you're trying to show and don't cut anything off.
Give your car a wash, vacuum floor mats and remove any trash.
When photographing the interior or under the hood, flashes tend to blow out what you're photographing. Turn off the flash and hold the phone steady. Unless you're in extreme low light conditions, the results will be a lot better.
— Craig Fitzgerald/BestRide.com
DID YOU KNOW?
Sammy Hagar's breakout solo single "I Can't Drive 55" is a classic music video of the 1980s, but did you know NBC Sports commissioned a new version of the song in 2001 to reflect the increase to 65 mph across the country? NBC Sports used the song for the Budweiser Pole Award presentations on NBC and TNT from 2001 to 2003.
— Craig Fitzgerald/BestRide.com
CAR STATS
Despite splashy headlines proclaiming that electric vehicles are surging in popularity, battery-electric vehicle deliveries in America are slowing down. In July sales declined across the board.
The downturn included Tesla's Model 3 premium/performance battery-electric sedan as well as its Model S and Model X. Even more affordable battery-electric vehicles (those with only an electric motor and no onboard gasoline engine to extend their range) have dropped back in deliveries for some time.
The Nissan Leaf, which was once posting monthly delivery numbers above 2,000 units regularly and had touched the 3,000 mark in the past, now sells at a rate below 1,000 units per month. Chevy's Bolt is following a similar trend.
— John Goreham/BestRide.com