Academy Award nominations 2020: Is your favorite up for an Oscar?

Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.
"Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "Marriage Story," "Parasite," "Marriage Story" and "1917" are vying for best picture this year.
See below for the list of nominations.
This year's awards ceremony will air February 9 on ABC.
As was the case last year, there will be no host.
BEST PICTURE
"Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
"Marriage Story"
"Parasite"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern
Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
ORIGINAL SONG
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
"I Lost My Body"
"Klaus"
"Missing Link"
"Toy Story 4"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix,
Jonathan Pryce
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson
Saoirse Ronan
Renée Zellweger
Charlize Theron
DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
Sam Mendes, "1917"
Todd Phillips, "Joker"
PRODUCTION DESIGN
CINEMATOGRAPHY
COSTUME DESIGN
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
"Little Women"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
SOUND EDITING
"1917"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
"Joker"
SOUND MIXING
"1917"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
"Ad Astra"
"Joker"
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Dcera (Daughter)"
"Hair Love"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Sister"
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
"Brotherhood"
"Nefta Football Club"
"The Neighbors' Window"
"Saria"
"A Sister"
ORIGINAL SCORE
"1917," Thomas Newman
"Joker," Hildur Guðnadóttir
"Little Women," Alexandre Desplat
"Marriage Story," Randy Newman
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," John Williams
