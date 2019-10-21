ATLANTA — More than 60% of teens got their driver’s license before the age of 18, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, an 11% increase since 2012.
The new report reveals a changing trend in teen licensure from when the foundation first evaluated the issue in 2012, AAA said. At the time, the country was just emerging from a recession and many young people cited their family’s inability to afford the high cost of driving as a reason why they did not obtain their license sooner.
“The trend for teens to acquire their driver’s license has changed over the past 10 years,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Many are getting licensed before the age of 18, which means more of Generation Z is learning to drive under the protection of state graduated driver licensing programs and parental supervision.”
The new AAA Foundation study surveyed young adults ages 18-24 to determine when they obtained their license and found that nationally, 40.8% got their license at or before age 16 and 60.3% got their license before the age of 18. Other findings show:
• Only half (49.8%) of teens in large cities obtain their license before the age of 18, compared with nearly two-thirds of those in less urbanized areas.
• Teens living in the Midwest tend to be licensed at younger ages — 55% at or before age 16 and 70% before age 18. While only one-third (32.2%) of teens living in the West and fewer than a quarter (22.3%) of teens in the Northeast reported getting their license at or before age 16, only 56% (Northeast) and 48% (West) did so before age 18.
Past AAA Foundation research found that for every mile driven, new teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash. All states have in place graduated driver licensing (GDL) systems for teen drivers ages 16 and 17 to help them gradually learn the rules of the road under less risky conditions, AAA said. The programs require minimum holding periods and practice requirements for teens with learner’s permits, followed by restricted licenses that limit driving at night or with peer passengers.
Also, drivers first licensed at age 18 are more likely to be involved in a crash resulting in injuries during their first year of solo driving than new drivers licensed at any other age. Nearly 28% of the young adults in the AAA Foundation survey reported waiting until they were 18 or older to get their license. Reasons young adults cited for delaying licensure included:
• Nervous about driving (68.4%)
• They could do everything they needed without driving (52.6%)
• Driving was too expensive (33.3%)
• Too busy to get a license (28.9%)
• Family members did not have time to help them get their license (20.5%)
The greatest dangers for teen drivers are alcohol consumption, inconsistent or no seat belt use, distracted driving, speeding and driving with passengers in the vehicle, AAA said. The club recommends encouraging teen drivers to “R.E.A.D the Road”:
R = Right speed, for right now: Always mind the speed limit and reduce your speed when traveling in adverse weather conditions.
E = Eyes up, brain on: Always scan the road to anticipate dangers ahead. Eliminate distractions and keep your mind focused on the task of driving.
A = Anticipate their next move: Be aware of other drivers on the road. Anticipate their next move and always have a plan to respond.
D = Huge DONUT of space around your vehicle: Keep large amounts of space to the front and sides of your vehicle.
On the net: TeenDriving.AAA.com