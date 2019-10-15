News of 10 years ago
Eddie Travis, Butts County's longest-serving county commissioner, was honored for his 24 years on the board at the start of Monday's commission meeting.
A high-speed chase involving two burglary suspects was brought to a halt by Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope, who reportedly fired a shot at the engine compartment and front tire of the Dodge Charger they were fleeing in.
Butts County's Board of Elections and Registration was preparing to oversee its first election since it was created earlier in the year.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department announced it will host its inaugural Hometown Holiday Festival Dec. 5 at the football field/track at Daughtry Park.
Alicia Washington was named president of McIntosh Financial Services. She had been with the bank for six years.
Deaths during the week: Almentha Henderson, 94; Mr. Ronnie Andrew Wright, 44.
News of 20 years ago
The Jackson City Council, a co-sponsor of the Chamber of Commerce's annual Halloween event, voted unanimously to move the trick-or-treating celebration from Sunday, Oct. 31, to Saturday, Oct. 30.
A tractor-trailer load of 800 pumpkins arrived from Amarillo, Texas, and was unloaded at Jackson United Methodist Church, officially opening the church's pumpkin patch for the season.
The United Way campaign was over halfway to meeting its fundraising goal of $118,000.
The Jackson High School Red Devils lost a close contest, 14-11, against the Class AA Manchester Blue Devils.
In competition at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, the Red Regiment Marching Band won Best in Class for AA, and was named the Silver Division Grand Champion.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie Rogers Beal, 91; Mr. W.L. Spratlin.
News of 30 years ago
Butts County's unemployment rate reached 12.1% in August, the highest in the state but for Chattahoochee, which had the same rate.
Beverly Stewart was appointed to a second term on the board of the Georgia Childcare Association.
The Jackson High School Red Devils defeated Lamar County 37-6 Friday night for their sixth consecutive win.
In the McIntosh Classic road race Saturday, Larry Pickett won the Frank Forehand Memorial Trophy, Aaron Smith the Hugh Glidewell Memorial Trophy and Franke Crowe of Eatonton was rated the top overall male winner.
Dedication of Jackson's new Westbury Medical Care Home was set for Sunday, Oct. 29.
Butts County was to receive a matching grant for $50,000 to buy a trash compactor for use at its landfill.
Deaths during the week: Aaron Cecil Adams Jr., 72; Sgt. Janan Akins Cook, 29; Mrs. Lollie Corean Smith Gordon, 69; Elizabeth R. Watson.
News of 40 years ago
For the 17th year, Herschel Leverett was named a Ford Society of Professional Sales counselor.
Virginia Kelly was the new president of the Butts County Historical Society; Pete Malone, vice president; Mina Torbett, secretary; and Larry Morgan, treasurer.
The drive to raise $15,000 to air condition several rooms at the Jackson Primary School was a success.
The Jackson Business and Professional Women's Club contributed $500 to upgrade facilities at Sylvan Grove Hospital.
At a ceremony led by the St. Mark Lodge No. 406 FAAY, the cornerstone of Lizzie Berry Baptist Church was laid and dedicated.
VOCA officers from Region IV attended a training session Saturday at Jackson High School.
Deaths during the week: Joseph William Terrell Jr., 81; George Emerson Ingram, 39; Mrs. G.P. Adams; Mrs. Claudine Bailey, 39; John Bailey, 10.
News of 50 years ago
Luke Freeman purchased The Textile Outlet on West Third Street.
Mrs. Ernestine Glass proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with Randy Moncrief coming in second.
Mrs. L.M. Spencer was named Club Woman of the year by the Jackson Business and Professional Women's Club.
Mrs. Earl Carter of Plains, mother of Jimmy Carter, told the Jackson Business and Professional Women's Club of her service with the Peace Corps in India.
Jackson High's Tri-Hi-Y Club was sponsoring two campaigns this month, one on honesty, the other on good sportsmanship.
Lucia Carr was named secretary-treasurer of The Curtain Raisers, the student drama club at LaGrange College.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Carrie Biles Clark, 77.