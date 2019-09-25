News of 10 years ago
Waters from heavy rains in north Georgia flowed into Jackson Lake, and along with it lots of trash and debris. The lake crested at 531.7 feet, while the normal pool for Jackson Lake is 528.5 feet.
Early voting in city and county elections was to begin Oct. 13.
Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. donated $1,000 each to the Butts County School System, Butts County Development Authority and Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
The Gospel Fiddlers — Colter Chasteen of Griffin, Blair Campbell of Jackson, Mary Maxwell of Griffin and Carly Gregg of Jackson — played a medley of gospel songs on their fiddles at Rehoboth Baptist Church Sunday night. The group was taught by Mrs. Millard Daniel of Jackson.
The Greater Butts County Lions Club celebrated their charter night Aug. 17 at Jackson United Methodist Church.
The Ocmulgee Archaeological Society was on hand to date more than 100 artifacts brought to be identified during the Butts County Historical Society's Seven Islands Artifact ID Day.
Students of the Month at Jackson High School were Sedric Barlow, Brad Hatcher, Allegra Ruggiero and Jacob DiRito.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie Ruth Monroe; Johnny Edward Wilkes Sr.
News of 20 years ago
The Butts County Life Enrichment Team received a $10,000 state grant to help identify children in low-income households who may qualify for health care coverage through the PeachCare for Kids or Medicaid programs.
Butts County authorities asked for the public's help in identifying a woman whose body was found off Kermit Williams Road.
Flovilla Mayor Harvey Norris was joined by Flovilla Fire Chief Glen Williams for the signing of a proclamation recognizing Fire Prevention Week.
The Georgia Department of Transportation was to host a public workshop Oct. 7 on its proposed Jackson bypass project.
The Henry County Water and Sewerage Authority was to hold its monthly meeting Oct. 12, with the proposed agreement between Henry and Butts counties on the Tussahaw Reservoir project on the agenda.
The Kiwanis Club of Butts County welcomed new officers and a new member. They were the Rev. Bob Jackson, incoming lieutenant governor, 21st Division; Glimer Morris, president; Charles Ross, lieutenant governor, 21st Division; Julia T. Bonner, secretary; Julia A. Farrigan, treasurer; Loe Moylin, sponsor of the new member; Albert Torres, new member; Glen Suggs, second vice president; and Gwendolyn Morris, first vice president.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Helen Virginia Taylor Grier, 55; Mrs. Sara Browning Rich, 91.
News of 30 years ago
The Jackson High School show choir, under the direction of Theresa Patterson, performed Saturday at Jenkinsburg's centennial celebration.
American Legion and Auxiliary Post 102 of Jackson made a $250 donation to the fund for the Jackson-Butts County Public Library.
The Disney character Goofy came to town for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Premiere Cable's payment center in Parrish Drug Co.
Work was completed on the 280-feet-tall cellular telephone tower of Pac Tel located on England Chapel Road.
New officers to serve the Jackson High School chapter of VOCA included Sam Walker, president; Yvonna Slocum, vice president; LeJuantaye Morgan, secretary; and Anjanette Maddox, treasurer.
The Jackson High School Red Devils went to Thomaston on Friday night and surprised the R.E. Lee Rebels by taking a 24-21 victory.
Deaths during the week: Johnnie Childs, 88; Max H. Christian,76; Mrs. Claudie Ellis Butler King, 80; Henry Louis Slade; Maldora White.
News of 40 years ago
Jane Moyes was named president of the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary; Maureen Shields, vice president; Julia Fletcher and Georgia Schroder, secretaries; and Kathleen Knight, treasurer.
Sandra Grier was crowned Miss Jackson High School of 1979 at Friday night's homecoming game.
Theresa Patterson was president of the Butts County School Advisory Council; Kim Collier, vice president; Dan Boynton, treasurer; and Justin Waites, secretary.
John Halley Jr. attained the rank of 6th KYU in the art of Shotokan karate.
Marilyn Barron was president of the Jackson High VOCA-S; Stanley Tyson, vice president; Stacey Eusery, secretary; and Regina Sims, treasurer.
Keith Batting won the television set offered by City Pharmacy as part of its sales campaign.
Deaths during the week: Spencer Henry Johnson, 68; Robert William Whitehead Jr.; Mrs. Vera Gaston Webb; Mrs. Minnie Lee Johnson.
News of 50 years ago
The Van Deventer Youth Center on College Street was to close Saturday night. The reason: Lack of interest in attendance.
Barbara Barkley was named Miss Butts County on Tuesday night at the Butts County Fair.
The Cherokee Garden Club scored the most points in the artistic division at the Butts County Flower Show. The Mimosa Club placed first in the horticultural exhibit competition.
Craig Moncrief proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with William Mack Davis coming in second.
Announcement was made this week that Interstate 75 from McDonough to Atlanta would be open to traffic Oct. 15.
Winning ribbons and trophies in the Riverdale Horse Show were Ginger Franklin, Susie Norton, Joe Norton, Eddie Ford, Joyce Ford, Ann Franklin and Joe Weaver.
Deaths during the week: William Dorsey Cook, 48; Robert Howard Garr, 84; Marcus Hardy, 58.