News of 10 years ago
Longtime Butts County Commissioner Eddie Travis resigned his position citing ongoing health issues. The longest serving commissioner in county history, he was in his 25th year on the board.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners terminated County Administrator Van Whaler's employment "without cause."
Fifty-five Butts Countians ran in the 40th annual July 4 Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.
A portrait of Benjamin Byrd Garland was hung in the courtroom of the Butts County Courthouse. Garland had served as solicitor general of the Flint Judicial Circuit from 1948 to 1953.
The Indian Springs Holiness Campground was hosting its 119th annual camp meeting.
The Butts County 11-12 All Star softball team competed in the state All Star tournament in Baxley, Ga. Team members were Brittany Brooks, Katelyn Heaton, Amelia Dodson, Ashley Coffee, Marli Sullivan, Shannon Holland, D'Nesha Willis, Katie Gafford, Hannah Hill, Anna Jones, Carla Martin, Shelby Moody and Jayla Perkins.
Deaths during the week: Betty Lewis Bates, 72.
News of 20 years ago
Butts Countian Richard Milam was appointed by Gov. Roy Barnes as the first district attorney of the newly created Towaliga Judicial Circuit.
Developer Doug Bonner told Jenkinsburg City Council members he planned to develop a 38-home subdivision on a tract of land he was negotiating to purchase from Ed Cleveland off England Chapel Road.
Jackson businessman Rufus Adams was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Georgia Seedmen's Association at its 59th annual convention July 10-12 at Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris.
Georgia Secretary of State Cathy Cox presented Jennifer Lane Fletcher, a recent graduate of Jackson High School, with the 1999 Excellence in Citizenship Award. The award recognizes Georgia high school seniors who voluntarily give of their time in the community, maintain a good scholastic and attendance record and, through their leadership, set an example for their peers to follow.
Three members of the Ancient York Lodge, No. 127 F&AM received their 50-year aprons. They were Harvey Bohanan, Guy H. Howard and Willis McClure.
Representing Butts County Parks and Recreation in 14-and-under district baseball competition were Brad Lunsford, Andy Lunsford, Blake Thomas, Brad Moody, Josh Cravens, Matt Peters, Tommy Cook, Kyle Kersey, Andrew Smith, Derek Miner, Cody Kersey, Chad Feltman, Dennis Dixon and Wayne Whitaker.
Deaths during the week: The Rev. John Curtis Martin, 85; the Rev. Joseph Connell "Joe" Parham, 85; Mr. Kirby Lee Ponder, 57.
News of 30 years ago
A proposed landfill development by Terry M. Holland involving 1,500 acres off Wolf Creek Road has been withdrawn after several preliminary hearings.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Calvin Drake celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a reception at the Orchard Hill Baptist Church.
Tom Webb, owner of Webb's Thriftown, has been nominated by the Georgia Department of Agriculture as Grocer of the Year in this district.
In the annual 4-H horse show in Atlanta, Brian Street of Jenkinsburg placed first in the stake race, while Julie West of Jackson placed fifth in the Cloverleaf barrels.
Variety Wholesalers Inc. of North Carolina purchased the assets of Allied Department Stores, operator of a store in Jackson.
Johnny Neil Smith was the new headmaster at Piedmont Academy in Monticello.
Deaths during the week: Gustavius Antonio Holland, 18; Mrs. Helen Pulliam Landers, 73; Mrs. Linda Tyus Ridgeway, 96.
News of 40 years ago
The home of Art and Peggy Knowles on Buttrill Road was designated as Beauty Spot of the Week.
Jackson's newest business, The Village Laundromat, opened for business.
Wally Cawthon, the Class AA record holder in the discus and an All-State Class AA linebacker, was to play for the South in the state All-Star football game.
Robbie Mackey completed a course in the Summer Dance Olympics in New York City.
Tondy Stodghill won first place in shot put with a toss of 56 feet, 9 inches at the Southeastern Regional AAU track and field championships at Lakewood. He was to go to Lincoln, Neb., for the national championships.
Presenting their one-act play "Oh, What a Tangled Web" at the University of Georgia this week were Kibbie Carr, Earnestine Dowdy, Penney Newman, Karen Wolf, Mac Browning, Ricky Cook, Chuck Williams and Glenn Williams.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Maggie Redmond; Mrs. Vera Grier Holley; Rogers Harvey Bennett; Isom Berry; Mrs. Emily Douglas Gilmer; William Turner Bobo, 62; Johnny King, 73.
News of 50 years ago
Mrs. George Henderson of Indian Springs was seriously injured when two burglars pistol whipped her and stole $1,400 in cash.
Dr. Gerald Ross opened an office at 780 E. Third St. for the practice of medicine.
Richard W. Watkins Jr. was named chairman of the McIntosh Trail committee on municipal and county planning, and Henry L. Asbury Jr. was to head the tourist and recreation committee.
Mrs. Nancy Goff Waits received her certificate to practice pharmacy in the state of Georgia.
Bill Nelson, Tommy Glidewell and William Barnes were competing in the state junior golf tournament in Macon.
Jan Melvin won her wings and became a stewardess with Delta Air Lines.