News of 10 years ago
Jackson Elementary School’s Hunter Jones was named the Butts County School System’s Teacher of the Year. Other nominees included Jackson High’s Jordan White, Daughtry Elementary’s Theresa Hobbs, Henderson Middle’s Norma Wilson and Stark Elementary’s Lennye Hestad.
The Butts County School System opened the new school year by opening a new school, Jackson Elementary on Brownlee Road.
For the 34th consecutive year, the Jackson City Council voted not to impose a city property tax.
New members of the Butts County Board of Elections were Gail Bush, Jim Trenton, Terri Evans and Brad Downing.
Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. held its 72nd annual meeting of members. It was the second year the meeting was held on the grounds of the co-op’s headquarters in Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Marion McNair Meares, 84; Christopher Michael Brown, 35; Mrs. Edith Stallings Williams, 93; Mrs. Brenda Lee Basso Graham, 52; Mr. William Lamar McMichael, 70.
News of 20 years ago
Annie Evans of Jackson Primary School, a 26-year veteran educator, was named the Butts County School System’s Teacher of the Year. Other Teacher of the Year finalists were Sid Carter, Holly Carter and Glenda Daniel.
NationsBank of Jackson became Bank of America. Pam Browning was senior banking executive there.
Dedication ceremonies were held for the new F. and H. Whitehead Park. The park included a lighted walking and jogging track, pavilion and playground equipment.
Jackson Drug Co. was named Business of the Year at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s annual picnic. Stan Hogan was named Employee of the Year. Bill Myles, owner of Trucks Inc., received an award for Industry of the Year.
Local garden club members Hazel Newman, Barbara Davis and Carol Weaver, all of Jackson, were to attend the annual Yellow Daisy Flower Show at Stone Mountain Park.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Frank Kempton Beck, 29; Mrs. Virginia Nell Fleming Browning, 72; Mrs. Grethel Berkshire Campbell, 83; Ms. Margaret Clark, 88; Mrs. Lois Conner Dodson, 96; Mrs. Carolyn White Morgan, 75; Mr. Willie Edward Wells, 88.
News of 30 years ago
Before a packed courtroom, the Butts County Planning and Zoning Board Thursday night rejected the application of American Refuse Control Inc. to build a landfill in Butts County. Board members were Claude Maddox, Arthur Lawson, Mary Lee Martin, the Rev. Alfred Eusery and Allen Byars. The vote was 5-0.
Butts County’s schools were to open Aug. 25 with 2,700 students registered.
Dan Fears Jr. officially opened his law practice in Jackson with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
For the second year in a row, Joe Knight was awarded the Pliny H. and Mildred W. Weaver Scholarship.
The Village Hut formally opened for business in Jackson Aug. 14 at 34 Oak Street.
New teachers welcomed to Jackson Friday at a breakfast given by the 4-H Club were Julie West, Paula Nail and Melissa Crile.
Deaths during the week: Floyd Johnson, 70; Robert Jackson Pike, 75; Dot B. Profitt; Mrs. Janice Brooks Weldon, 54.
News of 40 years ago
The Butts County Courthouse was named the Beauty Spot of the Week.
A Butts County grand jury voted to retain the base salary and fee system for offices of clerk of superior court and tax commissioner.
A vicious wind, rain and electrical storm struck the county Tuesday night. Ves Lunsford reported more electrical lines down than any time during his 29 years with the city.
The Cleveland Open Air Barbecue building at Jenkinsburg was completely gutted by fire Thursday night.
Officers to head the newly formed Butts County Historical Association included Virginia Kelley, president; Pete Malone, vice president; Mina Torbett, secretary; and Larry Morgan, treasurer.
Roger McDaniel won fourth place at the state 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
Deaths during the week: N.T. Phillips; Homer W. Townsend, 82; Mrs. Tena Evans Henley; Frank Ernest Smith.
News of 50 years ago
The Rev. Billy H. Ring was the new pastor of the Jackson Church of the Nazarene. He came to Jackson from Swainsboro.
Peggy C. Holland was to become Butt County’s new home economist effective Sept. 1.
Ellen Pinckney won first place in the state 4-H Congress in Atlanta with a demonstration on frozen foods.
Mary Ruth Martin served eight weeks during the summer as a counselor at the Rock Eagle 4-H Club Center.
The Baptist Association Extension Center was to begin classes Sept. 4 at the First Baptist Church.
In the “dog fight” golf tournament at Deer Trail, the team of Joe Brown Jr., Gary Daniel, Buster Duke and Homer Williams captured first place.
Deaths during the week: Ed Tom Stodghill; Lovedia Richlue Holsomback, 68; Samuel H. Linch; Emmett Walstein O’Neal Jr., 69; Arthur W. Tucker Sr., 79.