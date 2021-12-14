Nomintions for the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards, the scrappy, independent alternative to the Academy Awards, were announced Tuesday.
"Zola," a dark comedy about an exotic dancer's road trip, led among nominees, earning seven nods.
The Spirit Awards will air on IFC on Sunday, Mar. 6.
Below is the full list of nominees:
FILM
Best Feature
"A Chiara"
"C'mon C'mon"
"The Lost Daughter"
"The Novice"
"Zola"
Best First Feature
"7 Days"
"Holler"
"Queen of Glory"
"Test Pattern"
"Wild Indian"
Best Director
Janicza Bravo, "Zola"
Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
Lauren Hadaway, "The Novice"
Mike Mills, "C'mon C'mon"
Ninja Thyberg, "Pleasure"
Best Male Lead
Clifton Collins Jr., "Jockey"
Frankie Faison, "Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"
Michael Greyeyes, "Wild Indian"
Udo Kier, "Swan Song"
Simon Rex, "Red Rocket"
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, "The Novice"
Brittany S. Hall, "Test Pattern"
Patti Harrison, "Together Together"
Taylour Paige, "Zola"
Kali Reis, "Catch the Fair One"
Best Supporting Female
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Amy Forsyth, "The Novice"
Ruth Negga, "Passing"
Revika Reustle, "Pleasure"
Suzanna Son, "Red Rocket"
Best Supporting Male
Colman Domingo, "Zola"
Meeko Gattuso, "Queen of Glory"
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Will Patton, "Sweet Thing"
Chaske Spencer, "Wild Indian"
Best Screenplay
Nikole Beckwith, "Together Together"
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, "Zola"
Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
Mike Mills, "C'mon C'mon"
Todd Stephens, "Swan Song"
Best First Screenplay
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., "Wild Indian "
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, "Cicada"
Shatara Michelle Ford, "Test Pattern "
Fran Kranz, "Mass"
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, "Pig"
John Cassavettes Award
"Cryptozoo"
"Jockey"
"Shiva Baby"
"Sweet Thing"
"This is Not a War Story"
Best Cinematography
"A Chiara"
"Blue Bayou"
"The Humans"
"Passing"
"Zola"
Best Documentary
"Ascension"
"Flee"
"In The Same Breath"
"Procession"
"Summer of Soul"
Best Editing
"A Chiara"
"The Nowhere Inn"
"The Novice"
"Zola"
"The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"
Robert Altman Award
"Mass"
Best International Film
"Compartment No. 6"
"Drive My Car"
"Parallel Mothers"
"Pebbles"
"Petite Maman"
"Prayers for the Stolen"
Producers Award
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie Shapiro
Someone to Watch Award
Alex Camilleri, "Luzzu"
Michael Sarnoski, "Pig"
Gillian Wallace Horvat, "I Blame Society"
The Truer Than Fiction Award
Angelo Madsen Minax, "North By Current"
Jessica Beshir, "Faya Dayi"
Debbie Lum, "Try Harder!"
TELEVISION
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
"Black and Missing"
"The Choe Show"
"The Lady and The Dale"
"Nuclear Family"
"Philly D.A."
Best New Scripted Series
"Blindspotting"
"It's a Sin"
"Reservation Dogs"
"The Underground Railroad"
"We Are Lady Parts"
Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series
Thuso Mbedu, "The Underground Railroad"
Anjana Vasan, "We Are Lady Parts"
Jana Schmieding, "Rutherford Falls"
Jasmine Cephas Jones, "Blindspotting"
Deborah Ayorinde, "THEM: Covenant"
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series
Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
Olly Alexander, "It's a Sin"
Michael Greyeyes, "Rutherford Falls"
Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"
Ashley Thomas, "THEM: Covenant"
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
"Reservation Dogs"
