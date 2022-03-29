Will Smith's mother: 'That's the first time I've ever seen him go off'

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected. Occasional wind gusts over 50 mph will be possible in the higher elevations and along ridgetops in far northern Georgia as well. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&