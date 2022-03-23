The long-anticipated trailer for the movie version of "Where the Crawdads Sing" has arrived.
"Normal People" star Daisy Edgar-Jones is featured in the adaptation of Delia Owens' hit 2018 novel. Taylor Swift's new song "Carolina" is featured in the trailer.
Edgar-Jones plays Kya, a girl left by her family to fend for herself in the North Carolina marshes. As she lives a private life, she falls for a local boy she is then accused of killing.
"Being isolated was one thing; being hunted, quite another," says in a voiceover in the trailer.
Swift posted the news of the music to Instagram on Tuesday, adding that she loved the book.
"As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side," she wrote. "I wrote the song 'Carolina' alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."
She added, "You'll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!"
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine produced "Crawdads."
See the trailer here.
