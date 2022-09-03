Brandon Morse has read J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit," the "Lord of the Rings" series and watched extended editions of Peter Jackson's ring trilogy so often that "I can almost quote them all line for line."

But Morse is dreading a new addition to the Middle-earth canon that he says "perverts and corrupts" Tolkien's mythical medieval universe because TV showrunners have committed this storytelling crime:

Recommended for you

States Where Residents Are Spending the Most on Food

States Where Residents Are Spending the Most on Food

While COVID lockdowns provided an initial shock to the food and beverage industry, shifting consumer preferences have also been a challenge for food service professionals. In 2020, spending on groceries as a share of total household spending reached its highest in two decades, as many consum… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.