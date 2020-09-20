Marvel fans have something to look forward to with "WandaVision" set to debut later this year.
A new trailer for the upcoming series for Disney+ debuted during the Emmy Awards.
The six episode series about two super-powered beings living in suburbia, created by Jac Schaeffer, is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff and Scarlet Witch.
It stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn.
There's no release date just yet but production on "WandaVision" was halted due to Covid-19 in March and is expected to premiere some time in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.