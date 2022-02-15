Tyrese Gibson's mom dies after battling Covid-19 and pneumonia

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the death of his mother Priscilla Murray, who died on Monday from Covid-19 and pneumonia, according to the actor.
Murray had been hospitalized last week and died on Monday, Gibson shared.
"On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother, this is the saddest moment of my life," Gibson wrote on Instagram. "My sweet Valentine just passed away."
Gibson had previously shared his mother's health battle and had asked supporters for prayers.
"May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens," he wrote, along with a video of himself holding his mom's hand in her hospital bed.
"From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go.......... Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother," Gibson added.
Gibson is the youngest of four siblings.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.