The world was denied a Taylor Swift cameo in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." The person who made that call now wishes he hadn't.

Chris Weitz, who directed the film, shared recently during a conversation on "The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe" podcast that he and Swift had the same agent at the time who told him, "'Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard," referencing the hard core fans of the franchise.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.