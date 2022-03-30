'Top Gun: Maverick's' latest trailer sets up a showdown

We can thank the Iceman for the return of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
That's according to latest trailer for the "Top Gun" sequel, which is intense to say the least.
In it, we learn that Val Kilmer's character is the one who requests Mitchell (played by Tom Cruise, of course) as teacher to a new group of pilots.
In that group is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), who has a grudge against Mitchell because of his history with Bradshaw's father, Goose.
"My dad believed in you," Rooster tells Maverick. "I'm not going to make the same mistake."
Add to that plenty of high-speed flying and we have ourselves an action movie people.
"Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.