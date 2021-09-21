Many were hoping Michael K. Williams would score a posthumous Emmy and the man who won the award in the category he was nominated has paid tribute to him.
Tobias Menzies won the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in "The Crown."
And while he wasn't present for the awards ceremony, Menzies shared his gratitude on Monday.
"Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees," the tweet read. "But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP."
Williams was nominated for his work on "Lovecraft Country." He was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment earlier this month. He was 54.
