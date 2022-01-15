Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible at elevations above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Much of north Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&