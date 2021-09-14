LEGO has launched a set of the Fab 5 loft from Netflix's "Queer Eye."
The company debuted the set design, which has a total of 974 pieces, including a couch and wall art. LEGO mini-figure versions of the cast, including, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness are also included. Bruley the dog adds a nice touch.
The loft's "Style, Taste, Class" sign is featured, along with a coffee table book that details the collaboration between the LEGO designers and the Fab Five.
According to the official LEGO description, the set will "uncover a host of details reflecting each of the Fab 5's talents, including a kitchen island for Antoni, a clothing rack for Tan, Jonathan's salon chair, Karamo's couch and Bobby's interior scheme."
The set will join the LEGO collection in October, priced at $99.99. The company has previously recreated both "Friends" and "Seinfeld" sets.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.