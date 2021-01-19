If you thought you'd never get a chance to stream "The Muppet Show," fuhgeddaboudit!
Disney+ announced on Tuesday that all five seasons of the Jim Henson variety series are coming to the streaming service on February 19.
The fourth and fifth seasons, Disney noted, have "never previously been released on home entertainment."
During the life of the series, which originally aired from 1976 to 1981, "The Muppet Show" welcomed guest stars like Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Diana Ross and more.
The beloved series joins other Muppets-related content like Disney+ original "Muppets Now" on the streaming service, which is also home to films like "Muppet Treasure Island" and "The Muppet Christmas Carol."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.