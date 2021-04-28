Welcome to the mind of Michael Che.
That's the concept of the "Saturday Night Live" cast member's new comedy series, "That Damn Michael Che."
The trailer for the show on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN's parent company) features the "Weekend Update" co-host sharing his thoughts and showing off his chops in some skits.
"From the simple mind of Michael Che ("Saturday Night Live," "Michael Che Matters") comes a groundbreaking new comedy series where each episode illustrates what it feels like to experience everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love, and more, from Michael's perspective," according to the show's description.
Che welcomes several guests including Method Man, Omari Hardwick and fellow "SNL" cast members Cecily Strong, Colin Quinn, and, of course, his buddy Colin Jost.
"The Damn Michael Che" starts streaming on May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.