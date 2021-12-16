It's a Christmas miracle for "Ted Lasso" fans.
If you're missing the Richmond gang, Apple TV+ on Wednesday released a stop-motion animated short that will help fill the Ted-shaped hole in your heart this holiday season.
In the short, Ted and the gang go on a search after Ted's iconic mustache goes missing. The pressure is on, too, because Ted is preparing to Facetime with his son, who he worries will be jarred by his lack of facial hair.
As viewers of the show could guess, the special lands with a heart-tugging message -- but we won't ruin it for you.
The surprise special is available to watch on Apple TV+ and on YouTube.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.