BET presented the 20201 Soul Train Awards that aired Sunday night.
The awards ceremony celebrated the dance show "Soul Train's" 50th anniversary and for the first time was held at the legendary Apollo in Harlem, New York.
Bffs and former "Martin" costars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as co-hosts for this year's awards.
R&B/Soul super duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who perform together as Silk Sonic, kicked off the show with the song "Fly As Me."
Ciara and Russell Wilson and Marley Dias received the Souls of Justice Award,
Ashanti performed a medley of her hits as did Maxwell. They were honored with the Lady of Soul and Legend award respectively.
The complete list of 2021 "Soul Train Awards" winners follows below.
Best New Artist
Yung Bleu
Certified Soul Award
Charlie Wilson
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Giveon
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"
Album of the Year
Jazmine Sullivan - "Heaux Tales"
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award
"Leave The Door Open" - written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)
Best Dance Performance
Normani feat. Cardi B - "Wild Side"
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Tems -- "Essence"
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.